Migrant workers attack police, firemen in Palakkad over death of three friends

PALAKKAD

04 August 2020 14:46 IST

The death of three men from Jharkhand on the railway tracks at Kanjikode near here on Monday night triggered a wave of protests and violence by a large group of migrant workers.

The protesters attacked the police and Fire and Rescue personnel who reached the spot to remove the bodies to the hospital.

An ambulance belonging to the Fire and Rescue Department was destroyed by the violent mob. Six Fire and Rescue men were injured in the attack.

The bodies of Kanai Viswakarma, 21, Aravind Kumar, 23, and Hariyom Kunal, 29, were found on the railway tracks near Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) campus at Kanjikode around 10.30 on Monday night. All of them were from Jharkhand’s Palamu district.

Police said they were suspected to have been hit by a train. But the migrant workers protested saying that they were victims of murder.

The protesters prevented the police and firemen from shifting the bodies, demanding a compensation of ₹15 lakh.

Tension in the area eased around 11 am on Tuesday after talks held by top revenue and police officials with the protesters. The bodies were shifted to the District Hospital for post mortem.

Police launched an investigation into the deaths and the violence that followed.