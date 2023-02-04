ADVERTISEMENT

Migrant worker who fell from moving train succumbs to injuries

February 04, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

A migrant worker from Uttar Pradesh who was allegedly pushed out of a moving train by his friend succumbed to injuries at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Vivek.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) officers said the alleged incident took place in the Kannur-Ernakulam Intercity Express on Friday. Mufadur, the suspect, allegedly attacked Vivek following a quarrel, they added.

RPF officers who found Vivek lying near the track rushed him to the medical college hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mufadur was handed over to the police by co-passengers.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US