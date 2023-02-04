HamberMenu
Migrant worker who fell from moving train succumbs to injuries

February 04, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

A migrant worker from Uttar Pradesh who was allegedly pushed out of a moving train by his friend succumbed to injuries at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Vivek.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) officers said the alleged incident took place in the Kannur-Ernakulam Intercity Express on Friday. Mufadur, the suspect, allegedly attacked Vivek following a quarrel, they added.

RPF officers who found Vivek lying near the track rushed him to the medical college hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Mufadur was handed over to the police by co-passengers.

