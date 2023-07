July 28, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - Thrissur

An altercation between two migrant workers led to murder of one of them at Viyyur on Friday.

The deceased was Muthupandyan, 49, of Tenkasi, a contract worker of the KSEB. A fight between him and another contract labourer Mari Padyan led to the murder. They were distant relatives, according to the police. Both of them were under the influence of alcohol.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.