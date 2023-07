July 28, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - Thrissur

An altercation between two migrant workers led to murder of one of them at Viyyur on Friday.

The deceased was Muthupandyan, 49, of Tenkasi, a contract worker of the KSEB. A fight between him and another contract labourer Mari Padyan led to the murder. They were distant relatives, according to the police. Both of them were under the influence of alcohol.