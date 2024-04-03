Migrant worker shot at with air gun at Venkitangu in Thrissur

April 03, 2024 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - Thrissur

A migrant worker was shot at with an air gun at Venkitangu in Thrissur district on Tuesday evening.

Ameenul Islam, 28, from Assam, sustained injuries in his stomach in the incident. The pellets were removed from his stomach through a surgery.

He was shot at by Rajesh of Thoyakkavu following an argument. The incident occurred at Kodamukku, near Venkitangu. Ameenul Islam and another worker had gone for work near Mr. Rajesh’s house. The workers had some arguments. Mr. Rajesh, who came out after hearing the arguments, questioned them. The commotion ended in the firing.

The police are searching for the accused, who went absconding after the incident.