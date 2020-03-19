Migrant worker put in isolation

A migrant worker from Gujarat with symptomatic infection has been admitted to the isolation ward at the General Hospital here on Thursday. However, no new COVID-19 positive cases has been reported from any part of the district for the seventh consecutive day.

According to a medical bulletin released by the Health Department at 8 p.m. on Thursday, a total of 2,904 persons who came from different countries are under home quarantine in different parts of the district as on Thursday.

This is besides the 811 primary and secondary contacts of the infected persons admitted to the Pathanamthitta General Hospital.

4 samples negative

District Medical Officer A.L. Sheeja said clinical examination results of all the four throat swab and blood samples received from the Virology Laboratory in Alappuzha on Thursday were negative.

The District Medical Officer said 27 more throat swab and blood samples had been sent for testing.

As many as 9,728 passengers were screened for fever and other symptoms of COVID-19 at the Thiruvalla railway station and various bus stations in the district on the day. Of this, 1,028 persons were migrant workers and 16 among them who have shown symptoms of infection have been placed under home quarantine.