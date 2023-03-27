HamberMenu
Migrant worker killed in accident at Venjaramoodu

March 27, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A migrant worker was killed after being run over by a lorry near Venjaramoodu on Monday. The deceased was identified as Krishnakumar Subramaniyapillai, 43, of Agasteeswaram in Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu

According to sources, the incident occurred at Alanthara around 5 a.m. when Krishnakumar was headed towards Pandalam where he was hired for work at a construction site. As he walked towards the vehicle he was travelling in after drinking tea, he was knocked down by a car that came from Venjaramoodu.

Soon, a lorry ran over him, killing him on the spot. The body was shifted to the mortuary of the Government Medical College Hospital.

