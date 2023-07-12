ADVERTISEMENT

Migrant worker from Assam killed in accident at a glass factory in Kerala’s Edayar

July 12, 2023 09:01 am | Updated 09:01 am IST - KOCHI

Fire and Rescue Services personnel extricated his body, which was handed over to his kin who were employed at work sites in the district.

The Hindu Bureau

A young worker from Assam died after big glass panes fell on him at a glass factory in Edayar on Tuesday.

Dhankumar Tudu,19, of Assam succumbed to the injuries as a portion of the stand that supported the panes broke and the panes fell on him. Fire and Rescue Services personnel extricated his body, which was handed over to his kin who were employed at work sites in the district. The Binanipuram police registered a case of unnatural death.

Furniture gutted

Wooden furniture worth around ₹40 lakh was gutted in a fire breakout at a furniture manufacturing unit spread over around 20,000 sq.ft. at Puthuvype on Tuesday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

It took three hours for eight firetenders to douse the flames. The fire is said to have been triggered by a short circuit.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US