Migrant worker from Assam killed in accident at a glass factory in Kerala’s Edayar

Fire and Rescue Services personnel extricated his body, which was handed over to his kin who were employed at work sites in the district.

July 12, 2023 09:01 am | Updated 09:01 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A young worker from Assam died after big glass panes fell on him at a glass factory in Edayar on Tuesday.

Dhankumar Tudu,19, of Assam succumbed to the injuries as a portion of the stand that supported the panes broke and the panes fell on him. Fire and Rescue Services personnel extricated his body, which was handed over to his kin who were employed at work sites in the district. The Binanipuram police registered a case of unnatural death.

Furniture gutted

Wooden furniture worth around ₹40 lakh was gutted in a fire breakout at a furniture manufacturing unit spread over around 20,000 sq.ft. at Puthuvype on Tuesday.

It took three hours for eight firetenders to douse the flames. The fire is said to have been triggered by a short circuit.

