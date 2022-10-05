Migrant worker from Assam found murdered on Koyilandy beach

Manoranjan and Lakshni, the two suspects who allegedly executed the crime were taken into the custody of Koyilandy police.  

The Hindu Bureau Kozhikode
October 05, 2022 12:21 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A migrant worker from Assam was found murdered on the Koyilandy beach in Kozhikode district on Wednesday morning (October 5.) Police identified the victim as Dulu Rajavamsi.

The 26-year old was allegedly strangled by two of his co-workers following a clash on the beach on Tuesday night. They later dumped him in the sea to ensure his death, the police said.

Manoranjan and Lakshni, the two suspects who allegedly executed the crime were taken into the custody of Koyilandy police as part of the continuing investigation into the incident.  

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources said the two suspects were addicted to synthetic drugs and they resorted to the extreme step in an intoxicated state. The body of the victim was shifted to Koyilandy government hospital for post-mortem.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Assam
Kerala
murder
death

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app