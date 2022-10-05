Migrant worker from Assam found murdered on Koyilandy beach

ADVERTISEMENT

A migrant worker from Assam was found murdered on the Koyilandy beach in Kozhikode district on Wednesday morning (October 5.) Police identified the victim as Dulu Rajavamsi.

The 26-year old was allegedly strangled by two of his co-workers following a clash on the beach on Tuesday night. They later dumped him in the sea to ensure his death, the police said.

Manoranjan and Lakshni, the two suspects who allegedly executed the crime were taken into the custody of Koyilandy police as part of the continuing investigation into the incident.

Sources said the two suspects were addicted to synthetic drugs and they resorted to the extreme step in an intoxicated state. The body of the victim was shifted to Koyilandy government hospital for post-mortem.