Migrant worker dragged behind motorbike after theft

Kozhikode

10 July 2021 18:13 IST

Victim sustains serious injuries; Labour Dept. concerned over migrants’ safety

The police have identified three persons who allegedly robbed a migrant labourer and dragged him behind their motorbike at Koduvally in Kozhikode district of Kerala on Friday. Police sources said search was on to nab the three who fled with the worker’s mobile phone and liquid cash worth ₹5,000.

Jharkhand native Najeebul Sheikh who sustained serious injuries in the incident is undergoing treatment at the government hospital at Thamarassery. The accused allegedly dragged him behind the bike when he tried to stop them from fleeing.

Advertising

Advertising

According to the police, Sheikh was dragged for around 10 metres on the rough road. The incident took place near a rented house of migrant labourers near Koduvally Madrasa Bazaar around 2 a.m.

Police sources said the theft was carried out by a gang of local youths. It was the second such incident within the Koduvally police station limits in the last 10 days. In the first incident on July 1, Ali Akbar, a worker from Bihar, was allegedly dragged by two persons behind their motorbike. He was also robbed of his mobile phone. Sanu Krishnan, 18, and Shamnas Abdurahiman, 23, the accused in the case, were arrested the following day. The youths were tracked using the contact details in a mobile phone that they lost while attempting to flee. Ali Akbar too sustained serious injuries in the incident.

Meanwhile, the Labour Department has asked employers of migrant labourers to ensure their safety at camps. It pointed out that many rented houses used by migrant workers did not have proper doors or compound walls, endangering their safety.