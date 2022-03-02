Migrant worker arrested for sexual assault on girl

Accused is a Jharkhand native

The Medical College police have arrested a migrant worker on charges of attempting to sexually assault a mentally challenged girl. The accused has been identified as Chandan Kumar (28) hailing from Tinpahar in Sahibganj district of Jharkhand.

According to the police, the accused on Monday afternoon allegedly scaled the compound wall of the house where the girl's family has been staying on rent, dragged her behind the house and attempted to sexually assault her. Her mother had gone outside at that time. The accused allegedly ran away after a neighbour witnessed the incident and screamed.

The police team began their investigation focusing on a bag the accused had left behind. They also examined CCTV footages from the area. Following a 15-hour-long search that included verification of identities of those staying in various labour camps, the accused was arrested from a labour camp at Gowreesapattom on Tuesday night.