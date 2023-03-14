Migrant worker arrested for assaulting woman from Assam

March 14, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kovalam police on Tuesday arrested a migrant worker in connection with the alleged assault on a woman hailing from Assam a few days ago.

The police identified the accused as Sujith Das, 43, of West Bengal. He was allegedly part of a three-member gang that hurled abuses and manhandled the victim on March 12. One of the perpetrators, Deepu, a native of Karunagappally, was arrested a day ago.

The incident occurred at a hotel room where the victim had been residing. The gang purportedly attacked her for disobeying their instruction at their workplace, the police said.

ADVERTISEMENT