Migrant labourers returning to State, says CM

Migrant labourers have started returning to the State and arrangements have been made at the railway stations on the border to check the documents of those arriving by the long-distance express trains.

All those who are coming would be subjected to quarantine and those arriving without passes would be sent to quarantine under the responsibility of the contractor, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Wednesday.

There could be instances when migrant labourers, who did not have travel passes, faced the threat of being sent back if the contractors failed to take their responsibility. The government was aware of such situations and instructions had been given to avoid such steps and send such migrant labourers to the monitoring centres, the CM said.

The authorities of the district that was the destination of the migrant labourers should take steps to provide quarantine facilities. The Chief Minister said the administration had been asked to make available employment opportunities in the same district to such migrant labourers after the mandatory quarantine.