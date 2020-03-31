Kerala

'Migrant happy with arrangements'

Thrissur District Collector S. Shanavas visiting a migrant workers' camp at Kodakara in the district on Tuesday.

Civic authorities are also taking care of 1,098 homeless people at 30 shelter camps

Migrant workers in Thrissur district were happy with the arrangements made by the district administration, said District Collector S. Shanavas, who visited various camps of the workers on Tuesday.

The respective civic bodies had been given instructions to arrange social and health security measures. The grama panchayat representatives and officials were effectively intervening in their issues, he said.

The Collector also visited various camps for destitute including the Government Model Boys School and Government Model Girls School where they have been accommodated. He also visited the kitchen at Thoppe School, where food is cooke for them. Fogging will be done at camps for disinfection, he said.

In all, 1,098 homeless people are staying at 30 shelter camps in the district.

