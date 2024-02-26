ADVERTISEMENT

Migrant girl found abandoned in Idukki

February 26, 2024 09:01 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - IDUKKI

Sandeep Vellaram

A six-year-old migrant girl was found abandoned in Kumily on Monday.

According to the Kumily police, the girl was spotted crying on the streets of Kanjiramkavala, near Pathumury, along the Kumily-Anavilasam stretch around 3 p.m. The police rescued the child after local residents alerted the police control room.

A police official said that a person approached the Kumily police claiming to be the girl’s relative. He said the girl accidentally left another relative’s home in Pathumuri. His version of events has yet to be verified.

“The girl is now under the protection of the child welfare committee, which will meet tomorrow to discuss further steps. She will be handed over to either her parents or relatives only after due process,” said the official.

“The police are continuing efforts to trace the girl’s parents,” said the official.

