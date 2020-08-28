Migrant duck, ducklings rescued

PALAKKAD

28 August 2020 00:29 IST

They were being attacked by dogs and crows

A Lesser Whistling Duck and its eight ducklings were rescued from attacking crows and dogs by a group of nature lovers at Thathamangalam near Chittur on Wednesday.

The bird was suspected to have landed in the region during local migration. Wildlife Protection Society of India (WPSI) coordinator S. Guruvayurappan said the bird from the South-East Asian region could have landed at Thathamangalam sometime ago.

People alerted WPSI officials about the bird on finding it being attacked by dogs and crows under a banyan tree. With the support of Forest officials, Mr. Guruvayurappan and his associates took care of the bird and its ducklings and released them in a wetland pond near Perumkulam.

