Kerala

Migrant duck, ducklings rescued

S. Guruvayurappan, Wildlife Protection Society of India (WPSI) coordinator in South India, releasing a Lesser Whistling Duck and its ducklings in a wetland pond near Perumkulam on Wednesday.

S. Guruvayurappan, Wildlife Protection Society of India (WPSI) coordinator in South India, releasing a Lesser Whistling Duck and its ducklings in a wetland pond near Perumkulam on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: The Hindu

A Lesser Whistling Duck and its eight ducklings were rescued from attacking crows and dogs by a group of nature lovers at Thathamangalam near Chittur on Wednesday.

The bird was suspected to have landed in the region during local migration. Wildlife Protection Society of India (WPSI) coordinator S. Guruvayurappan said the bird from the South-East Asian region could have landed at Thathamangalam sometime ago.

People alerted WPSI officials about the bird on finding it being attacked by dogs and crows under a banyan tree. With the support of Forest officials, Mr. Guruvayurappan and his associates took care of the bird and its ducklings and released them in a wetland pond near Perumkulam.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 28, 2020 12:30:04 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/migrant-duck-ducklings-rescued/article32460345.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story