Mighty Oars wins CBL race

The Hindu Bureau
November 12, 2022 21:23 IST

Nadgubhagam Chundan rowed by NCDC Boat Club (Mighty Oars) racing to victory in the tenth leg of Champions Boat League (CBL) season II at Kayamkulam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Nadgubhagam Chundan rowed by NCDC Boat Club (Mighty Oars) emerged victorious in the 10th round of Champions Boat League (CBL) season II held on Kayamkulam Lake at Kayamkulam, Alappuzha, on Saturday. Mighty Oars finished the race in 5:03.46 minutes. Mahadevikad Kattil Thekkethil Chundan rowed by Pallathuruthy Boat Club (Tropical Titans), who won the five previous races, finished second. Champakulam Chundan rowed by Kerala Police Boat Club (Raging Rowers) clinched the third spot. With two more races left in the CBL season, Tropical Titans is leading the table with 97 points. The reigning champions are followed by Mighty Oars (88 points); Raging Rowers (76); Ripple Breakers (64) Pride Chasers (57); Coast Dominators (52); Backwater Knights (36); Thunder Oars (32); and Backwater Warriors (30); The Kayamkulam race was inaugurated by General Education Minister V. Sivankutty. The 11th round of CBL- II will be held on the Kallada river in Kollam on November 19.

