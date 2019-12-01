Midshipmen, cadets pass out from INA

Marking the culmination of their rigorous training at the Indian Naval Academy (INA) at Ezhimala here, 301 trainees comprising midshipmen and cadets of the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and six from friendly countries took part in a passing-out parade (POP) at the academy on Saturday.

The passing-out trainees belonged to four different courses of the autumn term 2019, namely 97th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC - BTech), 97th INAC (MSc), 28th Naval Orientation Course (NOC - Extended), 29th NOC (Regular) and 29th NOC (ICG).

They also included 39 women trainees who would join the ranks of the Navy and the ICG. Foreign trainees included two trainees each from the Maldives, the Seychelles, and Sri Lanka.

The parade was reviewed by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh. He awarded medals to meritorious midshipmen and cadets on completion of the ceremonial review. INA Commandant Vice Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, senior officers of the station and outstation dignitaries, besides parents, witnessed the occasion.

Awards presented

The President’s Gold Medal for the INA BTech course was awarded to midshipman Aditya Jain and the Chief of the Naval Staff Gold Medal for the NOC (Extended) course to cadet J Aravindha Krishnan. The Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Gold Medal for NOC (Regular) was awarded to cadet Srishti Sharma (ICG) and the Zamorin Trophy for the best women cadet to cadet Suhani Rampal.

The other medal winners were: Midshipman Nitish Sahni (CNS Silver Medal for INAC BTech) - Cadet S Varun Kumar (FOC-in-C South Silver Medal for NOC Extended), midshipman Sathyanandh Prabhu B (FOC-in-C South Bronze Medal for INAC BTech), cadet Suhani Rampal (Commandant INA Silver Medal for NOC Regular) and Cadet C. Pradeep (Commandant INA Bronze Medal for NOC -Extended).

The President’s Colour awarded to the INA on November 20 was paraded for the first time. On completion of the parade, the parents and guardians of the trainees shipped the Naval and ICG epaulettes, known as ‘Stripes’, on the shoulders of their wards. Shipping of the Stripes symbolised transformation of the cadets into full-fledged Naval and ICG officers.

These officers would proceed to various Naval and ICG ships and establishments to further consolidate their training in specialised fields, the INA said in a press release.