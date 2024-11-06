ADVERTISEMENT

Midnight raid in Palakkad Congress leaders’ rooms triggers protests

Updated - November 06, 2024 11:39 am IST - PALAKKAD

Palakkad hotel raid triggers protests as police search for alleged black money, finding nothing, sparking political drama

The Hindu Bureau

Shanimol Usman. File photo. | Photo Credit: VIPIN CHANDRAN

Police raided a hotel here where Congress leaders were staying on Tuesday (November 5, 2024) at midnight, triggering protests and resentment. Police claimed the search was for alleged black money, but they found nothing in the hotel.

The midnight drama started when a large police team from the North and South police stations reached the hotel where several Congress leaders, including Shanimol Usman and Bindu Krishna, stayed.

The raid started around 12.15 p.m. and continued into the early hours of Wednesday (November 6, 2024). Police said they could recover no black money.

Sarin’s ‘handshake campaign’ after Congress leaders refuse to shake hands with him

After searching the room of Bindu Krishna, the police approached the room of Shanimol Usman. However, she protested as there was no woman officer in the search team. Police continued the search by bringing in women officers.

Left Democratic Front (LDF) and BJP leaders alleged that black money had been brought in for use in the November 20 byelection for the United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate Rahul Mamkootathil. They also alleged that Mr. Mamkootathil was at the hotel.

However, Mr. Mamkootathil denied the allegation and posted a live video on Facebook saying that he was at Kozhikode on Tuesday (November 5, 2024) night.

Congress in Kerala faces internal rift over Rahul Mamkootathil's candidature for Palakkad bypoll

Congress leaders V.K. Sreekandan, MP, and Shafi Parambil, MP, alleged that it was a drama unleashed by the CPI(M) and the BJP with the help of the police. They reached the hotel and protested.

Meanwhile, leaders of the CPI(M) and the BJP too reached the hotel premises and pressed for further raids. Among them were A.A. Raheem, MP, and BJP candidate C. Krishnakumar.

