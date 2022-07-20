Kerala

Middlemen not entrusted to issue title deeds: tahasildar

A Correspondent IDUKKI July 20, 2022 18:14 IST
Updated: July 20, 2022 18:14 IST

No middleman is entrusted with the power to issue new title deeds following the cancellation of title deeds issued by former additional tahsildar M. Reveendran in 1999 in Devikulam taluk, the Devikulam tahsildar has said.

Applications for issuing new title deeds were being received at the taluk office and it was noticed that middlemen were collecting money from the applicants ‘‘for issuing title deeds”. If any such instance was noticed, it should be informed to the police or revenue authorities, said the tahsildar on Wednesday.

