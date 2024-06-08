GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Midday meal scheme rate revision: concern over impact on lower primary schools

Published - June 08, 2024 10:09 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Revision of school midday meal scheme rates for lower primary students by the government has drawn protests from teachers’ organisations.

The government had issued an order revising the rates for the school midday meal scheme following demands from school headmasters.

The slab system was replaced with specific sums for primary and upper primary students. A primary student will be given Rs.6 and an upper primary student Rs.8.17 as the expense for the scheme.

The Union government had revised the scheme material cost’s mandatory rates in 2022. The State government too decided to revise the rates accordingly. Instead of Rs.8 for a child in schools with 150 students, Rs.7 for a schools with student strength between 151 and 500, and Rs.6 for schools with more than 500 students, a primary student would get Rs.6 and an upper primary student Rs.8.17.

Teachers’ organisations have expressed apprehension that the new rates would push primary schools with fewer student into further financial crisis. The National Teachers’ Union demanded a relook at the reduction of rates for lower primary students to Rs.6. Timely revision of rates did not mean a cut in what was being sanctioned, it said.

The Kerala Private Primary Headmasters’ Association pointed out that lower primary schools that tend to have fewer students would be affected more. Instead of Rs.8, a primary student would now get Rs.2 less. It demanded that Rs.8 be retained for primary school students.

