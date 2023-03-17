HamberMenu
Midday meal: distribution of arrears begins

March 17, 2023 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Distribution of arrears to schools that are part of the mid-day meal scheme and to cooks has begun.

The government had sanctioned ₹55.05 crore from the State’s share of the scheme to pay ₹8,000 each to midday meal cooks for arrears for the month of December and one instalment for January and material cost distribution to schools for December. The money that reached the Director of General Education’s single nodal account on Thursday is being distributed to schools and cooks, a statement from the office of Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty said here on Friday.

The second instalment in the Central share is expected soon. Once it is received, material cost for January and February to schools and the remaining honorarium for January for the midday meal cooks and full honorarium for February will be distributed.

