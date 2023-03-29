ADVERTISEMENT

Midday meal: distribution of 5-kg rice to 28.74 lakh students begins

March 29, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Of the rice sanctioned for the mid-day meal scheme this year, nearly 25,000 tonne remained in the godowns of Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation Ltd. after the rice distribution for November was over

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty inaugurated free distribution of 5 kg of rice each to 28.74 lakh students enrolled in the midday meal scheme in State schools at Government Upper Primary School, Beemapally, on Wednesday.

Kerala was a model for the country in implementing the mid-day meal scheme, the Minister said in his address. Of the rice sanctioned for the mid-day meal scheme this year, nearly 25,000 tonne remained in the godowns of Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation Ltd. after the rice distribution for November was over. As much as 100 g of rice for primary and 150 g of rice for upper primary students is sanctioned for students. The current stock position, quantity of rice sanctioned for the fourth quarter, and the rice required for the remaining months of the current year, were considered and the decision to distribute excess rice taken.

Universal and free school education was the Left Democratic Front government’s stated objective. There was no change from that. The General Education department was implementing a number of initiatives for rejuvenating public education. Distribution of textbooks and free uniforms got under way two months before school reopening in June this year, he said.

Minister for Transport Antony Raju presided over the function. Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G.R. Anil was present.

CONNECT WITH US