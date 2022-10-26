Kerala

Mid-day meal scheme: ₹262.33 crore sanctioned, says Minister

An amount of ₹262.33 crore has been sanctioned for this financial year for the school mid-day meal scheme, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

The sum includes the salary for cooks and cooking expenses. The Union government share of ₹167.38 crore that was received this month and the State share of ₹94.895 crore too had been sanctioned.

As the Central share was unavailable, the State government had sanctioned extra funds in June and July this year to pay the cooking staff.

This academic year, ₹278 crore is to be received as the Central share. Of this, ₹110.38 crore is still pending.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 26, 2022 9:27:13 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/mid-day-meal-scheme-26233-crore-sanctioned-says-minister/article66057995.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY