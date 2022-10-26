Mid-day meal scheme: ₹262.33 crore sanctioned, says Minister

An amount of ₹262.33 crore has been sanctioned for this financial year for the school mid-day meal scheme, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

The sum includes the salary for cooks and cooking expenses. The Union government share of ₹167.38 crore that was received this month and the State share of ₹94.895 crore too had been sanctioned.

As the Central share was unavailable, the State government had sanctioned extra funds in June and July this year to pay the cooking staff.

This academic year, ₹278 crore is to be received as the Central share. Of this, ₹110.38 crore is still pending.