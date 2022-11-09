Mid-day meal: sanction for peanut-sesame candy to students

ADVERTISEMENT

The government has accorded administrative sanction for providing 25 g peanut-sesame chikki (candy bar) four days a week to nearly 1.79 lakh schoolchildren in primary and upper primary classes in 895 government, aided, and special schools in Idukki and Wayanad districts and tribal areas of Palakkad district this financial year.

The 25 gm peanut-sesame bar will be provided at a cost of ₹7.5 for 40 weeks to students enrolled under PM-Poshan Scheme (mid-day meal scheme) by availing ‘Flexi Fund’ facility under the scheme.

The scheme’s programme approval board granted permission to utilise a maximum of ₹2,148 lakh as flexi funds. The Central and State shares come to ₹1,228.8 lakh and ₹859.2 lakh.