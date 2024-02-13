ADVERTISEMENT

Mid-day meal crisis: Ministers to meet today

February 13, 2024 11:15 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

V. Sivankutty and G.R. Anil will discuss lack of rice in schools in some districts

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty and Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G.R. Anil will hold discussions on Wednesday to address the shortage of rice for the mid-day meal scheme in schools.

The shortage has reportedly been caused by Supplyco failing to lift rice from FCI godowns in the third quarter citing the arrears owed to it by the General Education department for supplying food kits to students during COVID-19.

Schools in districts such as Thrissur and Thiruvananthapuram have complained that their rice stocks have run out. School authorities say they had been informing authorities for the past few days that their rice stocks could run out any moment, but these had not been replenished. Some schools that had no rice left were asked to borrow it from nearby schools. However, those schools too have no rice left to help out others. Mid-day meal distribution in many districts will be disrupted from Wednesday, the Kerala Pradesh School Teachers’ Association said in a statement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Even if schools purchase rice from outside to avoid disruptions to the mid-day meal scheme, the records show zero rice stocks. So distribution of mid-day meal will affect availability of the contingency fund to schools, say school authorities.

The government should intervene immediately to address this issue so that needy students who depend on mid-day meals do not suffer, they say.

Officials say a resolution will be found at Wednesday’s meeting between the Ministers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US