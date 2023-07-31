Microgreen grown by Kudumbashree unit in Kasaragod finds huge takers

July 31, 2023 05:52 am | Updated 05:52 am IST - KASARAGOD

Realising that lifestyle diseases have become more common and people are turning towards nutritious diets, a Kudumbashree unit in the remote Muliyar panchayat in Kasaragod are turning to cultivation of microgreens and making it commercially available in the market.

Microgreens are young vegetable greens that are approximately one to three inches tall, falling somewhere between a sprout and baby green, says 43-year-old Khairunnisa, chairperson of the Community Development Society (CDS) of Kudumbashree growing the microgreens with three others members.

She said while their nutrient contents vary slightly, most varieties tend to be rich in potassium, iron, zinc, magnesium, and copper. Microgreens are also a great source of beneficial plant compounds such as antioxidants.

She said their nutrient content is concentrated, which means that they often contain higher vitamin, mineral, and antioxidant levels than the same quantity of mature greens. Though they have been growing microgreens at their houses realising their value, the idea of making it commercial started after understanding that there are takers for it.

Another member, Reena, said that microgreens can be grown in a tray with materials including cocopeat or tissue. “They are growing it in a tray inside the CDS hall, and it can be easily grown by anyone in their houses, she added.

The Kudumbshree unit, which brought out the microgreens into the market last month, has already found huge demand for their cultivation, said Sakeena, who is the accountant of the CDS.

To start with, they supplied grown greengrams, fenugreek, and green spinach. However, with good response, they are also starting to supply broccoli, lettuce, and cabbage.

Ms. Sakeena, said that a tray of microgreens will sell for ₹80 in the market. Almost all the microgreens supplied have been sold out and there is a huge demand for it, she said.

Tasting success, they are now training 10 more entrepreneurs who can grow microgreens and go commercial, she added.