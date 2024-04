April 13, 2024 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Micro-observers will be deployed in 39 critical and vulnerable booths on the polling day on April 26 in Alappuzha district.

Officials said that micro-observers would monitor booths and their surroundings to ensure free and fair elections. They will report to election observers appointed by the Election Commission of India.

The booths have been identified as critical/vulnerable based on previous experiences and other criteria.