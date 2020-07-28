Kerala

Micro Finance Corporation on the anvil: Jayarajan

Minister opens coffee processing plant of Brahmagiri Development Society

Industries Minister E.P. Jayarajan has said that the department is planning to set up a Micro Finance Corporation to promote micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs ) in the State.

Speaking after inaugurating the coffee processing plant of the Brahmagiri Development Society, a farmer-initiative in the district, at Kaniyampetta on Tuesday through video-conferencing, Mr. Jayarajan said that the NABARD was extending a financial assistance of ₹225 crore to the MSMEs through the Kerala Bank.

“The government is also implementing a security package as a part of promoting small scale industries,” the Minister said.

“There is a huge opportunity for micro enterprises that make value added products from agriculture crops,” Mr. Jayarajan said, adding that the crisis thrown up by COVID-19 could be overcome through progress in the agriculture and industrial sectors of the State.

The plant, with a capacity of processing three tonnes of coffee powder a day, has been set up at a cost of ₹70 lakh. As many as 6,000 farmers in six grama panchayats would benefit from the project .

Dairy Development Minister K. Raju inaugurated the website of the Brahmagiri Wayanad Coffee on the occasion.

