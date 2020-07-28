Micro Finance Corporation on the anvil: Jayarajan

Industries Minister E.P. Jayarajan has said that the department is planning to set up a Micro Finance Corporation to promote micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs ) in the State.
Speaking after inaugurating the coffee processing plant of the Brahmagiri Development Society, a farmer-initiative in the district, at Kaniyampetta on Tuesday through video-conferencing, Mr. Jayarajan said that the NABARD was extending a financial assistance of ₹225 crore to the MSMEs through the Kerala Bank.
“The government is also implementing a security package as a part of promoting small scale industries,” the Minister said.
“There is a huge opportunity for micro enterprises that make value added products from agriculture crops,” Mr. Jayarajan said, adding that the crisis thrown up by COVID-19 could be overcome through progress in the agriculture and industrial sectors of the State.
The plant, with a capacity of processing three tonnes of coffee powder a day, has been set up at a cost of ₹70 lakh. As many as 6,000 farmers in six grama panchayats would benefit from the project .
Dairy Development Minister K. Raju inaugurated the website of the Brahmagiri Wayanad Coffee on the occasion.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath