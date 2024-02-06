GIFT a SubscriptionGift
MHA looking into alleged security breach in Governor’s convoy

CPI(M) leader’s son creates obstacle on the road with this car. Goa Raj Bhavan seeks detailed report on the incident from the Kozhikode City police

February 06, 2024 10:00 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is looking into the alleged security breach in which the son of CPI(M) Kozhikode district secretary P. Mohanan drove his car into the convoy of Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai in Kozhikode on Sunday evening.

Raj Bhavan in Goa has also sought a detailed report on the incident from the Kozhikode City police. Several law enforcement agencies have also reported the alleged lapse in police security, sources said.

Julius Nikithas, son of Mr. Mohanan, and former party legislator K.K. Lathika, was apprehended by the police after he allegedly caused obstacles in the Governor’s convoy. He was taken to the Kasaba police station and questioned. He was later let off after being levied a fine of ₹1,000 for traffic rule violation.

The incident sparked a row, suggesting that Mr. Nikithas was not charged for serious law violation owing to his ‘party connection’. The BJP has also sought action against him. Party district president V.K. Sajeevan, at a press conference, alleged that Mr. Nikithas’ action was deliberate and demanded that the Kozhikode police register a case.

Mr. Pillai was returning to his house in Kozhikode city after attending a private event. As the convoy entered the Azhakodi Temple Road near the mofussil bus stand, Mr. Nikithas, who was driving the car, created an obstacle on the road. He refused to budge despite warnings by police personnel on the Governor’s security duty. He argued with the police officers and tried to leave with the vehicle. He was taken into custody on the instructions of the Governor’s personal security officials.

However, Deputy Commissioner of Police Anuj Paliwal said the police had not received any complaints so far.

