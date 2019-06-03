MGU’s trial allotment list for PG courses

Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) on Monday published the trial allotment for admission to its postgraduation programmes offered through affiliate colleges.

The applicants are permitted to renew their options and rectify mistakes, if any, in their online applications till 4 p.m. on June 5 . The index marks for various courses and the provisional rank list are available in the varsity's official website www.cap.mgu.ac.in.

The university is scheduled to bring out the first allotment list on June 7. As many as 19,736 applicants, including 16,196 female students, have applied for the various PG courses through the single-window system. The number of applications received has gone up by over 5,000 when compared to last year’s.

The varsity conducts admission to about 6,000 seats out of 10,550 seats on offer. Of the different courses, MCom Finance and Taxation received the highest number of options.