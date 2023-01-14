MGU’s academic carnival in Kottayam from Jan. 17

January 14, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Eunoia 2023, a global academic carnival being organised by Mahatma Gandhi University, will begin in Kottayam on Tuesday.

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu will inaugurate the carnival to be held at six venues in Kottayam town. Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, MLA, will preside over the inaugural meeting.

Apart from the educational exhibition in which the departments and colleges of the university participate, book festival, workshops, medical exhibition, film festival, and cultural programmes will also be organised as part of the carnival. The education fair, which will be held at the Nagampadam indoor stadium, will have around 75 stalls, including those of the university’s departments and affiliated colleges. The book festival too will be organised at the same venue.

The film festival will be held at CMS College and the medical exhibition at Baselios College. Seminars and workshops will be organised at Mammen Mappila Hall, CMS College, Baselios College, BCM College, and Government College in Nattakom. Thirunakkara Maidan and Mammen Mappila Hall will be the venues for cultural events.

According to Sabu Thomas, Vice-Chancellor, MGU, the event is aimed at making students and the public more familiar with the study and research programmes of the university and its affiliated colleges. “MG University has reported some remarkable achievements in national and international rankings and research in recent years. Affiliated colleges have also made great strides in academic and research fields. The objective of the carnival is to provide an opportunity to the new generation to take advantage of such a growth,” he said.

Experts to address

Eminent people will participate in seminars and workshops on subjects like higher education, history of the nation and art. State Knowledge Economy Mission director P.S. Sreekala, social scientist Sumangala Damodaran, and writer Sunil P. Ilayidom will address various sessions. The film festival will be held on January 18 and 19, focussing on issues of gender and environment. Directors Kamal, Vidhu Vincent, Madhu Janardhanan, writer V.S. Bindu and film society activist Jyoti Narayanan will participate.

A proclamation procession will be held ahead of the academic carnival on Monday. District Police Chief K. Karthik will flag off the procession at the police parade ground at 3 p.m. The procession will conclude at Thirunakkara Maidan. Industries Minister P. Rajeeve will inaugurate the valedictory function to be held on January 19.