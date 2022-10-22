MGU VC ranked among top 2% scientists

The Hindu Bureau KOTTAYAM
October 22, 2022 20:24 IST

A subjectwise analysis conducted by Stanford University has included Sabu Thomas, Vice Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, on the list of top 2% scientists in the world for the third consecutive year.

Mr. Thomas has been ranked second in India in the field of polymer science and stood at the 70th position in the worldwide rankings. Scientists at Stanford University have created a database of over 100,000 top scientists on the basis of standardised citation indicators that include information on citations, H-index, co-authorship, and a composite indicator. Mr. Thomas has an H index of 127 with a citation 79,000 plus in Google Scholar.

