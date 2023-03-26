MGU tops list of best Indian varsities in polymer science

March 26, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

In a significant achievement, Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam has topped the list of the best universities in India in the field of polymer science for the year 2022-23. In the list prepared by US News, a U.S.-based media organisation, Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur figures in the second position, followed by Aligarh Muslim University, IIT Delhi and Anna University respectively. In the field of polymer science, MGU topped with a subject score of 53.1 while IIT Kharagpur stood at 45.3. As many as 2,000 educational institutions across 95 countries were considered for the list, which was based on data compiled from the Web of Science, a research platform.