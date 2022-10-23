MGU to terminate service of employee arrested on bribery charges

ADVERTISEMENT

About nine months after the Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau arrested one of its section assistants on bribery charges, the Mahatma Gandhi university, Kottayam is all set to terminate the accused employee from service.

According to Sabu Thomas, Vice Chancellor of the varsity, a formal order terminating the service of the accused official, identified as C. J. Elsy would be issued on Monday. The move follows a decision by the varsity syndicate, which has approved a recommendation by its sub-committee to terminate the accused official from service, to entrust the VC to initiate further proceedings.

“The episode has made a serious dent on the credibility of the MGU as an institution of higher education. The proposal to terminate the service of the accused official is just one among the corrective steps being initiated to restore its image,” Mr. Thomas said .

An internal investigation by the varsity had earlier indicted Ms.Elsy for “several irregularities of serious nature, abuse of power and misconduct”.

Elsy has remained under suspension since her arrest by the VACB sleuths in January while receiving bribes for issuing the mark list and provisional certificate to a student. As per the case, the accused official had received ₹1.25 lakh from the student for issuing these documents.

The student, a native of Pathanamthitta, had completed her MBA in 2016 but passed the subjects through supplementary examinations held in subsequent years. Though she had originally passed her final examination written in September last year, the accused declared the result as failed and sought the bribe.

Meanwhile, the VACB is slated to submit its charge sheet in the case after two months.