GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MGU to start online language courses

Updated - September 26, 2024 07:27 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

A meeting of the Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) Syndicate on Thursday approved a proposal to launch online language courses as part of its honours degree programmes.

Chaired by MGU Vice-Chancellor C.T. Aravindakumar, the meeting recommended the introduction of courses in French, German, and Tamil in the first phase.

These language courses, to be offered in the first two semesters, will be designed to allow students from any university or college across the State to enrol. The Syndicate also resolved to request the government to exempt its online programmes from the requirement for government employees to seek official permission before enrolling. This exemption aims to make it easier for government employees to pursue online courses currently offered by the university as well as new programmes to be launched with UGC approval.

The meeting also decided to establish a special committee to oversee the effective utilisation of the ₹50 lakh allocated in the university’s current budget for the welfare and empowerment of students belonging to scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, OBCs, and minorities.

Published - September 26, 2024 07:26 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.