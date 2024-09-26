MGU to start online language courses

A meeting of the Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) Syndicate on Thursday approved a proposal to launch online language courses as part of its honours degree programmes.

Chaired by MGU Vice-Chancellor C.T. Aravindakumar, the meeting recommended the introduction of courses in French, German, and Tamil in the first phase.

These language courses, to be offered in the first two semesters, will be designed to allow students from any university or college across the State to enrol. The Syndicate also resolved to request the government to exempt its online programmes from the requirement for government employees to seek official permission before enrolling. This exemption aims to make it easier for government employees to pursue online courses currently offered by the university as well as new programmes to be launched with UGC approval.

The meeting also decided to establish a special committee to oversee the effective utilisation of the ₹50 lakh allocated in the university’s current budget for the welfare and empowerment of students belonging to scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, OBCs, and minorities.