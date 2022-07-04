MGU to start joint programmes with foreign varsities

Move in line with latest UGC norm allowing academic tie-up between Indian and foreign varsities

In line with a latest norm by the University Grants Commission (UGC) permitting academic collaboration between Indian and foreign universities, the Mahatma Gandhi university, Kottayam is all set to announce a series of international education programmes.

A draft resolution on the proposal on academic collaboration with the foreign educational institutions will be presented by the MGU Vice chancellor Sabu Thomas during a meeting of the varsity academic council on Wednesday. The proposal, to be prepared within the framework of the UGC regulation, envisages opening twinning and semester abroad programmes with the foreign varsities.

Commenting on the initiative, MGU Vice Chancellor Sabu Thomas said the objective was to offer the students an opportunity to acquire multi-disciplinary education for an internationally relevant career.

“We are in consultations with over 30 universities across the globe. To start, with Joint programmes will be offered at the research, masters and undergraduate level at the university departments and it will be extended to the affiliated colleges in a phased manner,’‘ said Sabu Thomas, MGU VC.

The courses will also encompass research projects with scholarships and the students will also get the chance to pursue projects with fellowship from the foreign universities .

The UGC has notified its regulations for Indian universities to collaborate with foreign counterparts to offer joint or twinning degrees, separately and simultaneously.

As part of the initiative, the MGU here on Monday entered into academic collaboration agreement with the Lincoln University College in Malaysia. At a brief function held here on Monday, MGU registrar B. Prakash Kumar signed a Memorandum of Understanding in this regard with Amiya Bhowmik, Chief Executive Officer and vice Chancellor of the Lincoln University College. MGU VC Sabu Thomas was also present on the occasion.