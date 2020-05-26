Kerala

MGU to resume exams from June 1

Practicals will be held at colleges from June 8

A syndicate meeting of the Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU), Kottayam here on Tuesday decided to conduct the sixth semester examination of its undergraduate programmes from June 1.

The meeting, presided over by the university’s Vice-Chancellor Sabu Thomas, has scheduled the examinations on June 1, 3, 5 and 6. The practical examinations will be held at the respective colleges from June 8 while no external examiners will be deployed in view of the COVID-19 situation.

Valuation

The valuation of answer sheets will begin from June 11 under the home-valuation system.

The fifth semester examinations will be held between June 8 and June 12 while the second semester examinations will begin on June 15. In view of the pandemic, valuation of these answer sheets will be held at the respective colleges.

The syndicate meeting also decided to constitute an expert committee to assess the performance of inter-university study centres under MGU.

A decision with regard to expelling the manager of the Cochin College, who reportedly collected money from students for admission, was also made.

For students who are unable to reach the examination centres for the supplementary and BVOC examinations, the varsity has opened an online registration facility through its official website to appear for the examination from their respective districts.

The registration window will be open till 4 p.m. on May 27.

