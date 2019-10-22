MGU to probe leak of confidential documents

Shaken by the back-to-back controversies involving its Syndicate members and the Vice Chancellor, the Mahatma Gandhi University has launched a probe into the leak of several confidential documents from the institution.
According to officials, a panel under the Joint Registrar (Administration) will inquire into the issue. Though the original order by Vice Chancellor Sabu Thomas had stipulated Registrar K. Sabukuttan to lead the probe, a decision to engage the Joint Registrar was made taking into consideration the workload of the former.
Confirming the move, a top varsity official said a formal decision on the probe had been made after due consultations with the higher officials concerned.
“An in-house investigation is being held as most of the leaked documents pertained to the conduct of examinations and have been marked confidential,” he said, attributing the episode to a larger conspiracy targeting a few officials. The move, meanwhile, has raised concerns of bid to put whistle-blowers in the varsity under pressure.
The varsity was recently hit by allegations involving the Higher Education Minister, members of the Syndicate as well as the Vice Chancellor.
