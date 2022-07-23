MGU to partner with Swedish varsity
Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, will partner with Lund University in Sweden and the National Research Centre in Egypt in an international research programme on recycling of waste water.
The two-year project seeks to develop special membranes using polymer nano-materials for treating and decontaminating waste water. MGU Vice chancellor Sabu Thomas, assisted by a team of researchers, will lead the research programme in India. The project in Sweden, meanwhile, will be led by Frank Lipnizky and Marva Shalabi in Egypt.
