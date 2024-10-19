ADVERTISEMENT

MGU to open new football court

Published - October 19, 2024 08:00 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The court is equipped with underground sprinklers and drainage facilities, making it suitable for hosting international football matches

The Hindu Bureau

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu will inaugurate a new natural turf floodlit football court at the Mahatma Gadhi University (MGU) stadium on October 22.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister will unveil the stone plaque at the stadium at 10.30 a.m. and will inaugurate the function held at the university assembly hall. Cooperation Minister V.N. Vasavan will preside over the event. K. Francis George, MP, will deliver the keynote address.

The players, coaches, and manager from the university who represented the Indian university team at the World University Handball Championship held in Spain will also be honoured at the function.

The court, measuring 105 metres in length and 65 metres in width, has been equipped with underground sprinklers and drainage facilities, making it suitable for hosting international football matches. The construction was undertaken by the Sports Kerala Foundation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US