MGU to open new football court

The court is equipped with underground sprinklers and drainage facilities, making it suitable for hosting international football matches

Published - October 19, 2024 08:00 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu will inaugurate a new natural turf floodlit football court at the Mahatma Gadhi University (MGU) stadium on October 22.

The Minister will unveil the stone plaque at the stadium at 10.30 a.m. and will inaugurate the function held at the university assembly hall. Cooperation Minister V.N. Vasavan will preside over the event. K. Francis George, MP, will deliver the keynote address.

The players, coaches, and manager from the university who represented the Indian university team at the World University Handball Championship held in Spain will also be honoured at the function.

The court, measuring 105 metres in length and 65 metres in width, has been equipped with underground sprinklers and drainage facilities, making it suitable for hosting international football matches. The construction was undertaken by the Sports Kerala Foundation.

