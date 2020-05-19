Kerala

MGU to open 10 extra exam centres

In view of resuming the sixth semester examinations of its undergraduate programmes, the Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, will open 10 additional examination centres in districts outside its jurisdiction.

According to Sabu Thomas, Vice Chancellor, MGU, the move is aimed at enabling the students to attend the examinations from their native districts.

Lakshadweep centres

Examination centres will be also opened in Lakshadweep for students stranded in the islands due to the lockdown.

The registration for availing the facility can be made through the varsity’s official website from 2 p.m. on May 21.

As per the schedule approved by the varsity, the written examinations will be held between May 26 to 29 while the practical examinations will begin on June 2.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 19, 2020 8:01:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/mgu-to-open-10-extra-exam-centres/article31624818.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY