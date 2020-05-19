MGU to open 10 extra exam centres

In view of resuming the sixth semester examinations of its undergraduate programmes, the Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, will open 10 additional examination centres in districts outside its jurisdiction.

According to Sabu Thomas, Vice Chancellor, MGU, the move is aimed at enabling the students to attend the examinations from their native districts.

Lakshadweep centres

Examination centres will be also opened in Lakshadweep for students stranded in the islands due to the lockdown.

The registration for availing the facility can be made through the varsity’s official website from 2 p.m. on May 21.

As per the schedule approved by the varsity, the written examinations will be held between May 26 to 29 while the practical examinations will begin on June 2.