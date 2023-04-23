MGU to launch four new initiatives

April 23, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

As many as four new projects related to the fields of learning, research and entrepreneurship will take off at the Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam on Tuesday.

According to the varsity officials, Higher Education Minister R.Bindu will inaugurate the newly established School of Polymer Science and Centre for Ultra Fast Studies. Cooperation Minister V.N. vasavan will inaugurate the Industry Academia Interface Centre and Artificial Intelligence Lab while Thomas Chazhikadan, MP, will inaugurate the University Research and Grievance Portals.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Sabu Thomas will preside. Renowned polymer scientists R. Damodaran and Josemon Jacob will deliver lectures and interact with the students.

According to the MGU VC, the School of Polymer Science is being established with a view to expanding the study and research facilities in this subject. Plans are afoot to launch short-term courses in Polymer Science in collaboration with the rubber industry.

“Courses in tyre engineering, industrial polymer technology, natural rubber latex technology, dry rubber technology and rubber recycling etc will be launched in the first phase,” he said.

The Centre for Ultrafast Studies is being launched to offer specialization in areas such as ultrafast spectroscopy, photophysics and photochemistry. The Industry-Academia Interface Centre will help bridging the gap between academic research and the research needs of industry and transfer of technology and knowledge from academia to industry.