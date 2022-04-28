MGU to join global project for ensuring clean water to Indian villages

In a significant development, Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, is all set to become part of an international project to ensure access of Indian villages to clean water.

As many as four scientists from the varsity here have received a formal invitation from the Stockholm University, Sweden, to join its expert panel for a project to implement decentralised and self-sufficient water treatment systems in remote villages of India. Among those who have been invited to the project, headed by Aji P. Mathew of the Stokholm University, also include the MGU vice chancellor Sabu Thomas.

The study-cum-research project aims to adapt the systems and equipment that can be used locally for water purification, with an emphasis on low-cost methods and sustainable models. Besides the MGU, a couple of experts from the New Delhi-based The Energy and Resource Institute too have been selected to the expert panel.

An official statement said the selection of experts were based on their contributions to research on specific chemicals for water purification and to the development of semiconductor materials using light molecules, etc.