MGU to hold special event to welcome new students

The Mahatma Gandhi University in Kottayam will organize a special event on Monday to welcome students joining its newly launched four-year degree programmes (MGU-UGP).

According to an official statement, students admitted to the 4+1 program on the university campus will be welcomed by research and postgraduate students at 10 a.m. in the auditorium of the School of Chemical Sciences. College Development Council Director P.R. Biju will introduce the university to the newcomers.

Navakerala Post Doctoral Fellows M. Smitha and Ratnasree will lead a Gandhi remembrance session, and C.T. Aravindakumar will inaugurate the programme’s launch at a function presided over by K. Jayachandran, Registrar of the university and Director of the University Graduate School.

According to the VC, the Honours degree and 4+1 programmes are designed to transform students into knowledge producers and create more opportunities for research, entrepreneurship, and employment.

