MGU to hold doctoral defence online

Research scholars under the Mahatma Gandhi University can now attend their doctoral defences online.

Starting from Friday, the university will conduct the open defence and public viva-voce examination ‘through videoconferencing using electronic means’ for the PhD and MPhil students under it. S. Sreedhanya and C.S. Shalu Mon who pursue their doctoral degrees with the School of Environmental Sciences will be the first to appear for the online defence.

Vice Chancellor Sabu Thomas here on Thursday issued an order to this effect, which is being initiated in view of the widespread disruptions in the conduct of viva-voces due to the COVID-19 crisis. To attend the process, the research guides should arrange the online conferencing facility in consultation with the heads of the study departments concerned.

Fee of ₹2,500

The candidates registering for online viva-voce will have to remit a fee of ₹2,500 to the university fund at least a day before the conference. The conferences should be organised with the support of the university technical staff and video copy of the same should be handed over to the Controller of Examinations.

The candidate and the guide should be present in the classroom while the dean and the chairman are allowed to attend the event online. At least 25 persons should sign up for the open defence and can pose queries on the permission of the chairman.

Duration

The research supervisor or the dean is required to testify the number of attendees while the entire event should not be less than an hour.

For MPhil students, the candidate, chairman and internal examiner are required to be present at the classroom. The external examiner may sign up online. Following the viva, the chairman should prepare the mark-list in association with the external and internal examiners.